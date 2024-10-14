Dead body found in Berkeley park

article

A man was found dead at a park in Berkeley on Monday afternoon, officials say.

First responders arrived at Cordonices Park, near the Berkeley Rose Garden around 3 p.m. after getting a call about a man who was down.

The fire department said crews needed additional resources to reach the victim and bring him to safety, but determined that the victim was already dead.

The coroner was called to the scene.

Officials said police plan to release more information about the case.