Expand / Collapse search

Dead body found in Berkeley park

By
Published  October 14, 2024 10:38pm PDT
Berkeley
KTVU FOX 2
article

BERKELEY, Calif. - A man was found dead at a park in Berkeley on Monday afternoon, officials say. 

First responders arrived at Cordonices Park, near the Berkeley Rose Garden around 3 p.m. after getting a call about a man who was down. 

The fire department said crews needed additional resources to reach the victim and bring him to safety, but determined that the victim was already dead. 

The coroner was called to the scene. 

Officials said police plan to release more information about the case. 

Featured

Car crashes into Berkeley home, minor injuries reported
article

Car crashes into Berkeley home, minor injuries reported

Two cars collided with each other Friday afternoon in Berkeley, causing one of the cars to strike a nearby home, Berkeley police said.