Dead gray whale washes ashore near San Leandro

A dead, small gray whale washed ashore near San Leandro on Friday, according to The Marine Mammal Center.

Officials with the California Academy of Sciences first spotted the whale on Friday in San Francisco Bay near the Bayshore Trail.

Someone hiking along the trail told KTVU they could smell the dead whale.

A group of experts with the California Academy of Sciences and the Marine Mammal Center will respond to the dead whale this weekend.

The exact timing will depend on tidal patterns and accessibility.

Officials did not say what the whale's cause of death may have been.