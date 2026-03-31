Two gray whales found dead in San Francisco Bay over the weekend

The Brief Two dead gray whales were discovered in the San Francisco Bay over the weekend, bringing the annual total to four. An adult female whale was first spotted Saturday floating near the Larkspur ferry terminal off Tiburon. A second whale was spotted Sunday near Point San Pablo and was later located near the Oakland Harbor.



The California Academy of Sciences confirmed the discovery of two additional dead gray whales in the San Francisco Bay over the weekend. These latest finds bring the total number of dead whales recorded in the area this year to four.

The first whale, identified as an adult female, was reported Saturday. It was observed floating off the coast of Tiburon near the Larkspur ferry terminal.

On Sunday, a second whale was spotted by the U.S. Coast Guard floating off Point San Pablo Yacht Harbor. This same whale was located again on Monday near the Oakland Harbor. Officials confirmed that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will tow the carcass to Angel Island.