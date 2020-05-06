Deadline for 2019 Kincade Fire debris removal extended to August 1

The deadline for removal and cleanup of debris on properties affected by the Kincade Fire in 2019 has been extended from May 15 to Aug. 1, Sonoma County officials announced this week.

Many property owners who submitted applications and site work plans experienced delays in completing the debris cleanup because of the COVID-19 pandemic and shelter-in-place orders.

Property owners whose homes or structures were destroyed by the Kincade Fire had until Jan. 31 to submit an application and site work plan for the debris removal.

The county said most property owners already completed the necessary documentation, and the county encourages property owners who have not submitted applications and plans to contact the county immediately.

Property owners should contact the county's Environmental Health Division at (707) 565-6700 or email ehdebrisremoval@sonoma-county.org for further assistance.

The Kincade Fire started on Oct. 23 northeast of Geyserville. It burned 77,758 acres before it was fully contained on Nov. 6.