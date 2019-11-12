Deadline for North Bay fire victims to file claims against PG&E extended amid bankruptcy

North Bay fire victims have more time to file insurance claims after a bankruptcy court extended the deadline.

Victims have up to Dec. 31 to file claims against Pacific Gas and Electric related to fires that happened before January 29, 2019, the date in which the utility filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The deadline was originally set for October.

Claimants must submit their documents before the extended Bar Date. Those who don't file by then may barre from submitting a claim against PG&E and give up rights to any payment or other compensation.

The extension does not apply to claims unrelated to the North California fires.

For complete details on who is eligible to file a claim, how to file a claim, the Proof of Claim form and other information, visit www.pgewildfireinfo.com or call the toll-free information line at (844) 627-5328. The utility also established a section of its website at www.pge.com/reorganization with additional information about the Bar Date notice