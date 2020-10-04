Deadly Antioch shooting under investigation

article

Antioch police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday morning.

At approximately 3:58 a.m., officers responded to a report of several gunshots heard in the 700 block of Hap Arnold Street. Upon arrival, they located a man on the ground in the backyard of a residence. He had been shot at least once.

Although officers began providing first aid, the man died from his injuries at the scene.

Police say a suspect fled the area following the shooting. The victim, an Antioch resident, appears to have been the target of the suspect.

Investigators are conducting witness interviews and are working to identify any other suspects or persons of interest.

There are no further details at this time.