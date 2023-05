A single-vehicle accident on eastbound Interstate 580 turned deadly Thursday morning around 3:30 a.m. when three other vehicles also crashed killing one and injuring another near the Brentwood exit.

The four-vehicle accident has caused traffic to back up nearly to the city of Tracy and only the left lane is open near the accident site as of 6:30 this morning.

Westbound traffic is slowing down as well near the accident.