Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 4:00 PM PST until SUN 10:00 AM PST, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
7
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 10:00 PM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Northwestern Mendocino Interior
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 10:00 PM PST until SUN 4:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 10:00 PM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Mendocino County Coast
Wind Advisory
from FRI 1:00 PM PST until SAT 4:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM PST until SAT 10:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Wind Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM PST until SAT 10:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Death row inmate dies in San Quentin prison

By Gabe Agcaoili
Published 
Marin County
Bay City News
article

San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, Calif., on Nov. 8, 2023 seen from Mount Tamalpais East Peak in Marin County on Nov. 8, 2023 (Ray Saint Germain/Bay City News)

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. - A death row inmate at the San Quentin Rehabilitation Center passed away over the weekend, prison officials said Wednesday.   

Melvin Turner was pronounced dead at 6:04 p.m. Saturday. He was 67. There were no further details on the cause of his death.  

According to prison officials, Turner was placed on condemned status after being sentenced in Los Angeles County on Aug. 29, 1979, following his conviction for first-degree murder, robbery, vehicle theft, and first-degree robbery attempt.   

Authorities said Turner and a companion shot two people execution-style in an airport hangar while trying to steal the victim's sports car.