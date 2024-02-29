Death row inmate dies in San Quentin prison

article

A death row inmate at the San Quentin Rehabilitation Center passed away over the weekend, prison officials said Wednesday.

Melvin Turner was pronounced dead at 6:04 p.m. Saturday. He was 67. There were no further details on the cause of his death.

According to prison officials, Turner was placed on condemned status after being sentenced in Los Angeles County on Aug. 29, 1979, following his conviction for first-degree murder, robbery, vehicle theft, and first-degree robbery attempt.

Authorities said Turner and a companion shot two people execution-style in an airport hangar while trying to steal the victim's sports car.