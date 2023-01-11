Deceased woman found in submerged car, Sonoma sheriff says

article

The body of a 43-year-old woman was found in a car submerged in floodwaters in Forestville on Wednesday morning, the Sonoma County sheriff's office said.

The victim, identified as Daphne Fontino of Ukiah, Calif., had apparently made an emergency call to say her car was filling with water on Tuesday, the sheriff said in a statement.

Emergency responders were unable to find the vehicle and had to call off the search because of dangerous conditions yesterday. Crews returned Wednesday morning and found a vehicle in 8-10 feet of water about 100 yards from Trenton-Healdsburg Road, according to authorities.

Emergency workers in Forestville found a car with a woman's body inside that was 100 yards from the road in water up to 10 feet deep. (KTVU FOX 2)

A deputy dove into the water and saw that there was a person's body in the car.

"The Sheriff's Office sends our condolences to [the] victim’s family and friends during this challenging time," the sheriff said in a statement.

The unrelenting storms have caused widespread damage in California. Gov. Gavin Newsom had said on Tuesday there were 17 deaths attributed to the storm.