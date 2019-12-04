Expand / Collapse search

Defendant in Hillsborough murder case may be retried

Hillsborough heiress, Tiffany Li, found not guilty in murder case; Hung jury for co-defendant Bayat

A jury in San Mateo County has reached a decision in a high-profile murder case. In a split decision, jurors found Tiffany Li not guilty of murder, but the same panel was a hung jury when it came to the fate of her co-defendant.

HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. (KTVU) - The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office said prosecutors need more time to determine if they will retry one of the defendants in the Keith Green murder case. 

Kaveh Bayat is accused of conspiring with his girlfriend Tiffany Li to kill Green, the father of her two children.

Li, a real estate heiress from Hillsborough made national headlines when her family posted $35 million bail. 

Li was acquitted of first-degree murder and conspiracy charges in Green's death, but the jury was deadlocked on the same charges against Bayat resulting in a mistrial. The prosecution still has not made a decision about whether to retry the case.

