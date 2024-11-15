Defiant Alameda County DA Pamela Price not conceding despite recall

In a defiant email sent to supporters, Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price said she's refusing to concede after being recalled from office. She said she'll wait until all votes are counted.

She wrote, in part, "The merchants of fear, hate and discord have gained ground in our country and in Alameda County. They have loudly (and proudly) proclaimed that we have taken a huge step backward."

Updated election results released late Friday afternoon did not show a significant change, with 63 percent of voters still favoring the recall of Price.

Supervisor Nate Miley, president of the board, said he and his colleagues must wait until after the election results are certified by Dec. 5 before considering candidates to lead the district attorney's office on an interim basis.

"That process for filling the seat would require applications, screening of applications, interviewing of the folks we decide to interview in open session," Miley said.

Related article

That temporary district attorney would serve until at least the June 2026 election. Asked if he would abide by the will of the people, Miley said, "I want somebody who's balanced, because I want criminal justice reform but also want someone who's going to hold perpetrators responsible for their wrongdoings."

"If you do the crime, do the time," said Ken Houston, a crime victim who's leading in the race for the Oakland City Council seat representing East Oakland. He said he's glad Price and her progressive policies will be on their way out.

"We need to bring back healthy fear and respect that's been lost," Houston said.

Houston said he would like to see Annie Esposito become district attorney. Esposito is a veteran of the Alameda County District Attorney's Office who now serves in a top role at the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.

Esposito told KTVU she's not commenting until election results are certified.

Price has declined to publicly talk about the recall, including at her first news conference after the election on Thursday.

"We will speak to the election at the appropriate time. Now is not the time, nor the place," she said.

A day earlier, though, Price took part in an online meeting of the Alameda County Democratic Committee. At the end, the host adjourned in honor of his grandfather. Others, in memory of record producer Quincy Jones and veterans. Price then added, "I would like to acknowledge the legacy of the first African American district attorney of Alameda County," Price said.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan