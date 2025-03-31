This California 'hidden gem' is in full bloom

article

The Brief Observers say it's prime time to visit Calla Lily Valley. The annual bloom typically happens sometime in January to April. It's considered a "hidden gem" in Monterey County.



It’s a time of the year when a magical scene blooms about a two-and-a-half-hour drive from San Francisco: a valley of hundreds of white calla lilies as far as the eye can see, set against the backdrop of the Monterey Bay.

The stunning site of Calla Lily Valley draws visitors to Garrapata State Park in Carmel, offering a perfect Instagram photo-op, especially during the golden hour as the sun gets ready to set, drawing out the last light of the day.

The timing of the visit makes all the difference. Typically, visitors try and catch the valley in bloom sometime from January through April.

What they're saying:

KTVU spoke with the nearby Carmel Mission Inn, which told us, "The best time to go is right now because they're in full bloom."

Off the scenic Pacific Coast Highway, it's often referred to as "a hidden coastal gem."

It’s a tourist destination not as widely known as some of the region’s other top world-class visitor spots, including the 17-Mile Drive, Pebble Beach, Carmel Mission, and Monterey’s Cannery Row.

Visiting Garrapata State Park

Garrapata State Park has scenic coastal hiking opportunities, with visitors treated to two miles of beachfront land for exploration.

"The park offers diverse coastal vegetation with trails running from ocean beaches into dense redwood groves," according to the state park website.

And those visiting the park, hoping to catch the lily valley in bloom, may also get lucky with a special bonus from Mother Nature.

"Sea lions, harbor seals and sea otters frequent the coastal waters and California gray whales pass close by during their yearly migration," the state park said.

State park officials warn, though, that visitors should be prepared for delays due to Highway 1 road work and closures.

Calla Lily Valley in Carmel, Calif. at Garrapata State Park. The flowers bloom January through April. (Courtesy of California State Parks, Garrapata State Park ©2018, California State Parks. Photo by Brian Baer. )