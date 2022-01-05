Demand for COVID test kits in Fremont snarls traffic

Fremont Unified held a drive-through COVID test distribution event on Wednesday for students and staff, but the large turnout led to heavy traffic congestion.

The district began handing out the free at-home test kits around 10 a.m. and was supposed to end the event at 2 p.m., but announced that the cutoff time would be a bit earlier.

"The line for today's event will be closed at 1:30 to serve those already waiting," Fremont Unified said on Twitter.

"Please do not come to today's drive-thru test kit distribution if you are not already in line..." the district said in a follow-up tweet.

The lines of cars waiting for the free take-home kits did disrupt the flow of traffic with Fremont police asking motorists to avoid Automall Parkway between Interstate 680 to S. Grimmer Boulevard.

The school district said it plans to distribute more testing kits on Thursday at 10 a.m. They are only available to students and staff.

