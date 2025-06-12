Democratic California lawmakers lash out against ICE raids

A group of Democratic California lawmakers on Thursday are lashing out against the Trump administration's efforts to arrest undocumented immigrants and deny them, in some cases, legal representation.

Assemblymembers Liz Ortega of San Leandro, Mia Bonta of Alameda, and Anamarie Ávila Farías of San Mateo, and Senator Jesse Arreguín of Berkeley gathered immigrant rights advocates to speak out against what they described as the "inhumane and unconstitutional" ICE raids threatening California communities.

They are specifically calling on the Trump administration to stop the raids and allow detainees access to lawyers, as well as support peaceful protesters out in the streets who oppose the ICE operations.

The lawmakers plan to speak at 2:30 p.m., an hour after lawyers representing Gov. Gavin Newsom and President Donald Trump are arguing about whether the National Guard can be federalized.

The issue: Does Trump have the legal authority to send in the California National Guard and U.S. Marines to quell the anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles without the consent of the governor? Can the military be brought in to police city streets?

Newsom says no to both.

Trump said he indeed has the power to call in the military to protect federal buildings, property and personnel.