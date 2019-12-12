Democratic presidential hopefuls Joe Biden, Tom Steyer campaigning in Bay Area

Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Tom Steyer made their campaign rounds around the Bay Area on Thursday.

Biden's first stop was an afternoon fundraiser in Palo Alto, followed by an event hosted by Senator Dianne Feinstein at the Fairmont San Francisco hotel, according to Politico.

Biden was in Las Vegas on Wednesday for a town hall with voters where he dismissed claims that he told aides he would only serve one term in office if elected president in 2020.

Tom Steyer is also on the campaign trail and made a stop in Walnut Creek. He told supporters he'll make tackling climate change a top priority. Steyer, who lives in San Francisco, is scheduled to host a town hall event in Napa Thursday night.