Dept. of Justice sues Oakland coffee house alleging civil rights violation

The U.S. Justice Department announced on Monday that it filed a lawsuit against the owner of the Jerusalem Coffee House in Oakland, alleging that they discriminated against Jewish customers in violation of the Civil Rights Act.

The suit against Fathi Abdulrahim Harara and Native Grounds LLC was filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, stemming from when Jonathan Hirsch walked into the cafe in October 2924 wearing a baseball cap with the Star of David and was told to get out.

Hirsch filed his own lawsuit against the café in March.

The lawsuit also alleges that on the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel, the Jerusalem Coffee House announced two new drinks: "Iced In Tea Fada," an apparent reference to "intifada," and "Sweet Sinwar," an apparent reference to Yahya Sinwar, the former leader of Hamas who orchestrated the attacks on Israel.

The lawsuit also notes that the coffee house’s exterior side wall displayed inverted red triangles, a symbol of violence against Jews that has been spraypainted on Jewish homes and synagogues in antisemitic attacks.

"It is illegal, intolerable, and reprehensible for any American business open to the public to refuse to serve Jewish customers," Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon, a former San Francisco attorney and Republican leader, said in a statement.

The owners of the café did not respond for comment.