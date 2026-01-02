Deputies arrest man recorded harassing woman, attacking witness at San Carlos Caltrain station

article

The Brief San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office arrested 33-year-old Brian Weisl on suspicion of assault in connection with the alleged Dec. 23 attack. On that day, a man carrying a long board on the station platform verbally harassed a woman before coming to blows with another man.



San Mateo sheriff’s deputies on Thursday arrested a man who was allegedly recorded harassing a woman at the San Carlos Caltrain station and attacking a Good Samaritan who came to her aid.

San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office arrested 33-year-old Brian Weisl on suspicion of assault in connection with the alleged Dec. 23 attack.

The backstory:

On that day, a man carrying a long board on the station platform – purported to be Weisl – verbally harassed a woman before turning his attention to Frankie Pagmanua, 34, of Daly City, who was also waiting for a train two days before Christmas.

"He was kind of like towering over me, kept repeating the question ‘What are you going to do about it?’ Pagmanua told KTVU.

The two men eventually came to blows on the platform.

"All of a sudden, like my face starts to get really, really warm, and I next feel something kind of just run down my face and then, all of a sudden, I start coughing up blood," Pagmanua said.

Pagmanua suffered facial fractures and was taken to a hospital.

The attacker left after realizing witnesses had called 911.

"The Sheriff’s Office commends the good Samaritan who stepped in to help a stranger during their time of need," the SMCSO said in a statement.