Deputies kill woman who they say was armed in Half Moon Bay

A woman armed with a gun and carrying alcohol was shot and killed by San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies in a gun battle Tuesday evening, according to authorities.

The suspect was described as a woman in her 30s or 40s, seen carrying the firearm and some alcohol in the 800 block of Main Street, near Spruce Street at about 7:25 p.m., sheriff's officials said. The area is near a row of restaurants and the shooting took place near the upscale Pasta Moon Ristorante. What type of weapon she was carrying is a bit unclear. The sheriff's department called it a rifle and then a shotgun in two separate tweets.

Authorities said that deputies who arrived at the scene initially asked the woman to drop her weapon, but she refused. Instead, she fired at them, prompting deputies to return fire and striking her.

Deputies administered life-saving aid on her at the scene, but she later died at the hospital.

The sheriff's office did not announce whether any deputy was injured during the confrontation.

Early Wednesday morning, KTVU talked briefly with a man who said the woman had been visiting him, but he did not want to speak publicly.

In 2014, San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies killed 18-year-old Yanira Serrano-Garcia who suffered from mental illness, KQED reported. Her family called authorities to help her take her medication. According to a federal lawsuit filed against the county, a deputy shot her in the torso after she chased him with a knife.

Despite the claims of excessive force, the District Attorney found that Deputy Menh Trieu's actions were justifiable.

Since Easter, there have been at least six officer-involved shootings in the Bay Area, including one at a Walmart in San Leandro and two in San Jose.