Deputies save man dangling from bridge in Tuolumne County

A sheriff's deputy grabbed a man as he stepped off a bridge in Tuolumne County and held him through a railing until others helped pull him to safety.

It happened Monday around 10 a.m. roughly 150 feet above the Stanislaus River on the Parrott’s Ferry Bridge in Angels Camp, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities received a tip around midnight that a male was threatening to jump off a bridge in the area. Crews searched for three hours and discovered the man’s car near the bridge but they did not find him.

Rescue teams, including mutual aid provided by the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office and Angels Camp Police Department, began another search of the area around 7 a.m.

Roughly three hours later, the man was located on the Parrott’s Ferry Bridge and a person identified as Corporal Long negotiated with him for about 10 minutes.

The man attempted to jump from the bridge and Long was able to grab his arm through a railing, holding him as he dangled for about 30 seconds, officials said. A dramatic photo shows the man hanging as the deputy grips his left arm only.

Additional members of the rescue crew, including a person identified as Deputy Markovitz, helped pull the man to safety.

The man was transported to an area hospital with no injuries.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing thoughts of suicide or emotional distress, help is available. The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call 1-800-273-8255.

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.