Derek Chauvin's appeal for new trial denied: 'Chauvin crossed the line,' court says

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin will not get a new trial for murdering George Floyd, the Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled.

The ruling came down at 10 a.m. Monday. Chauvin had appealed his second-degree murder conviction, with his attorney arguing that legal and procedural errors deprived him of a fair trial.

The appeals court wrote in part: "Police officers undoubtedly have a challenging, difficult, and sometimes dangerous job. However, no one is above the law. When they commit a crime, they must be held accountable just as those individuals that they lawfully apprehend. The law only permits police officers to use reasonable force when effecting a lawful arrest. Chauvin crossed that line here when he used unreasonable force on Floyd."

The court said when a criminal defendant moves to change venue, continue a trial or sequester the jury on grounds of publicity surrounding the trial, a district court does not abuse its discretion by denying the motions if it takes sufficient mitigating steps and verifies the jurors can set aside their opinions to deliver a fair verdict.

