Despite warm weekend forecast, officials say social distancing rules must apply

It's going to be a warm weekend in the Bay Area.

And while the sun is shining, Gov. Gavin Newsom and county officials are still urging caution and reminding people to continue social distancing.

Newsom knows people want to go outside for hikes, bike rides, or to find some water. But a statewide stay-at-home order is still in place. But he said if they don't stay home and they go outside freely, the numbers could continue to rise.

Just this week, another 115 people died in just 24 hours across the state, the most in any single day.

So to prevent these deaths, counties and cities have issued their own set of rules.

San Mateo County – perhaps among the strictest in the region – is prohibiting people from traveling more than five miles from their homes for recreation.

And in the East Bay, the regional park district put up some new signage – reminding people to wear masks in their parks.

Advertisement

This includes at least carrying one if you’re hiking, biking, or jogging and put it on if you end up in a situation where you are near other people.

"We anticipate this weekend that that park will get heavily used," said Capt. Lance Brede. "Lake Chabot located in Castro Valley is a heavily used park that we’re monitoring."

He is part of a 74-person team to oversee the East Bay parks.

They will use a helicopter to monitor parks from the ai and will crack down on any crowds, group sports, or picnicking.

The park district has closed some parking lots to limit the number of people who come.

You can still enter open areas through walk-in trails.

Elissa Harrington is a reporter for KTVU. Email Elissa at elissa.harrington@foxtv.com and follow her onTwitter @EHarringtonKTVU