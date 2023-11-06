Details emerge about Santa Rosa beheading

article

Santa Rosa police released additional information about the case of a man accused of decapitating his relative last week.

The victim was identified as Elvia Lopez-Arroyo, the 64-year-old grandmother of the suspect. Santa Rosa police said Luis Gustavo Aroyo-Lopez, 23, killed her on Thursday in a Pomo Trail home, where multiple weapons were found.

Police allege that Aroyo-Lopez took the victim's head when he fled.

The victim's head was found two days later on the south bank of the Santa Rosa Creek, Santa Rosa police said.

Aroyo-Lopez was also taken into custody on Nov. 4 at the San Francisco Transbay bus terminal, police said.

He has been transferred to a Sonoma County jail.

He was denied bail and remains in custody. He is being held on suspicion of murder and violating the terms of his release for an earlier crime, police said.