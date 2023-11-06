Expand / Collapse search

Details emerge about Santa Rosa beheading

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Santa Rosa
KTVU FOX 2
article

Luis Gustavo Aroyo-Lopez of Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa police released additional information about the case of a man accused of decapitating his relative last week. 

The victim was identified as Elvia Lopez-Arroyo, the 64-year-old grandmother of the suspect. Santa Rosa police said Luis Gustavo Aroyo-Lopez, 23, killed her on Thursday in a Pomo Trail home, where multiple weapons were found.

Police allege that Aroyo-Lopez took the victim's head when he fled.

The victim's head was found two days later on the south bank of the Santa Rosa Creek, Santa Rosa police said. 

Santa Rosa police seek man accused of decapitating relative, taking head

Santa Rosa police are searching for a man they say decapitated a relative on Thursday and probably took her head with him.

Aroyo-Lopez was also taken into custody on Nov. 4 at the San Francisco Transbay bus terminal, police said. 

He has been transferred to a Sonoma County jail.

He was denied bail and remains in custody. He is being held on suspicion of murder and violating the terms of his release for an earlier crime, police said. 