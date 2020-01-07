Diapers, tampons and other menstrual products are tax-free in California for next 2 years

article

A new California law that went into effect at the start of 2020 means you'll no longer have to pay tax on menstrual products and diapers — at least not for the next two years.

The sale and use of diapers and menstrual hygiene products are exempt from tax from now through December 31, 2021, thanks to Senate Bill 92, which was signed into law on June 27, 2019.

The exemption applies to the following products:

• Diapers that are designed, manufactured, processed, fabricated, or packaged for use by infants, toddlers, and children.

• Menstrual hygiene products, meaning tampons, sanitary napkins primarily designed and labeled for menstrual hygiene use, menstrual sponges, and menstrual cups.

If you or anyone you know were taxed on those items since January 1, you can request a refund by bringing your receipt to the retailer as well as a copy of a notice from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-400-7115.