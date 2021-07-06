Disneyland offering California residents discounted tickets, as low as $83 per day

article

For a limited time, California residents can visit the Disneyland Resort theme parks for as low as $83 per person, per day as part of a new special ticket offer for in-state residents.

The offer includes three-day, one-park per day tickets start at $249 and eligible guests may purchase a park hopper option for an additional $55, Disneyland officials announced Tuesday.

The limited-time tickets are available for purchase starting Thursday, July 6, and California residents may redeem their tickets on any three separate days through September 30, 2021, subject to park reservation availability.

The special tickets may be purchased at Disneyland.com, through a travel agent, or by calling call 866-572-7321.

Valid admission and park reservation for the same park on the same date are required for park entry, Disneyland officials said.

Disneyland reopened its park doors to California residents on April 30 after being closed for more than a year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Out-of-state guests were allowed to return to the park after June 15, the day California reopened most of its economy.

