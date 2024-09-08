Popular DJ Diplo hosts first-ever, sold-out 5K and show in San Francisco

article

A sold-out, one-of-a-kind race and music festival took over the San Francisco waterfront Sunday.

Thousands showed up to run and dance with world-famous DJ Diplo.

"If you love the Bay Area, let me see those hands up high," Diplo told the crowd of enthusiastic fans.

It was a dance party like no other. Thirteen thousand runners danced their hearts out, after finishing the first-ever 5K hosted by Diplo's Run Club.

"I'm feeling energized, I have a bunch of resources in my body and I'm just going to keep going through life and do all I can," he told KTVU.

"This is one of the best cities in the country. Look at this locale, we have the Bay Bridge. It was foggy when we started running. We got to run through the Giants stadium. We ran around the area, it's one of the most beautiful picturesque cities in America," said Diplo.

The popular music artist led the pack at the starting line Sunday morning.

Diplo has said, that everywhere he performs around the world, he gets outside and runs a few miles. So, he decided to start Diplo's Run Club.

"The reason why I got inspired to do this event is because I ended up running the half-marathon in Miami, and I showed up in the club afterwards, because the sunrise was happening," he said. "I thought - this is a great experience. I'm not doing any drugs, I'm just here sober, I'm on a runner's high, I'm enjoying the music and I thought that might be the best way for people to experience music."

Runners flew or drove in from near and far, including the Hans from Seattle.

"It's very rare to see a DJ sponsor a run, and so I think that's really unique," said Jesse Han. "It's pretty inspiring, he is one of the very few DJs that promote health."

"I think everyone is just in high energy, great mood, and just want to have fun," said Sharon Ravindran of San Francisco.

"It's awesome, it's so lit, I've never seen anything like it," said San Francisco resident Caroline Chou of the show.

Diplo's Run Club heads to Seattle next week, before launching in major cities globally later this fall.

"The good thing about running is it costs nothing," said Diplo. "Get some shoes, and you can do it everywhere you go."

When asked when he'll sleep - "At 4 p.m. today, I'm going to go on the airplane and pass out," he said.