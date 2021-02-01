DMV resumes behind-the-wheel driving tests

The California Department of Motor Vehicles on Tuesday resumed behind-the-wheel driving tests, after the tests came to a halt because of COVID-19 health restrictions.

The California Dept. of Motor Vehicles resumed behind-the-wheel driving tests starting Feb. 1, 2021. (California DMV)

The DMV suspended all in-vehicle commercial and non-commercial driving tests on Dec. 14 as a surge in coronavirus cases led to shelter-in-place orders in California.

The agency said it will now automatically reschedule tests that were canceled from Dec. 14 to Feb. 1. The rescheduling process is expected to take place in the next two weeks, and the agency said it will notify customers of their new appointment via text.

The DMV said new appointments will be available mid-February, "once all previously postponed tests have been rescheduled."

The disruptions to operations due to the pandemic have also prompted the DMV to offer an extension for learner’s permits that are set to expire through May 31, 2021. Permit holders will get an extension of six months from the date of expiration or an extension of 24 months from the date of application, whichever is earlier.

Expiring commercial driver’s licenses and commercial learner’s permits have been extended as well to Feb. 28, 2021.

The DMV reminded customers and employees that mask requirements, social distancing protocols, and temperature checks were in place at all DMV offices. Other health safety measures included limiting how many people can be inside offices and requiring customers to stand behind plexiglass shields.

Those taking behind-the-wheel tests were also required to wear a mask. In addition, drivers must submit a health screening questionnaire, undergo a temperature check, and during testing, windows must be left open for increased ventilation.

The agency reminded California drivers most license renewals can be done online and encouraged customers to use the DMV online services when possible.