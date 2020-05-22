DNA leads to arrest in Santa Cruz skateboard attack

article

The Santa Cruz Police Department on Friday announced the arrest of a 33-year-old resident for allegedly assaulting someone with a skateboard last year.

Officers arrested Daniel Keough Wednesday in connection with the alleged assault, which occurred last September. On Sept. 5, officers responded to the Elks Lodge at 150 Jewell St. to a report of an Elks Lodge member who was attacked with a skateboard.

Santa Cruz police officers investigated the surrounding area at the time but could not locate the suspect. DNA evidence collected from the scene helped identify Keough, officers said.

Keough was booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail. People with information about the alleged assault are advised to contact the department's investigations unit at (831) 420-5820.



