Do new BART fare evasion gates lead to safer riding experience?

A new study of safety and security on BART questions if new fare evasion gates and increased arrests actually lead to a safer riding experience, just as two separate attacks at two different stations occurred over the weekend.

A recently released study by the Center for Police Equity found that installing new fare evasion gates as a way to protect revenue collection does not always equal a safer system.

The study, titled "BART Fare Enforcement — Balancing Goals, Community Concerns and Human Costs"- finds concerns about public disorder are shared by the BART board of directors and community groups.

"However it does not appear that BART's operations prioritize these shared goals," according to the study's authors. "While BPD's fare enforcement activities do lead to arrests, those arrests are disproportionately for outstanding warrants (compared to arrests based on other initial stop reasons."

In response to the report, BART officials on Monday said that the "analysis was done before most of the new (fare) gates were installed."

"BART leadership has not been given sufficient time to read the report or weigh in on the findings," BART said in a statement. "We have no plans to change our current efforts to replace fare gates and enforce our code of conduct, which includes enforcement of fare payment and an increase in the visible safety presence in the system."

The study coincides with two recent examples of crime over the weekend.

On Saturday, at least four BART riders were injured when they were exposed to pepper spray at San Francisco's Powell Street station. One rider told KTVU he saw orange clouds of chemicals that burned his eyes and made it difficult to breathe.

On Sunday, police in El Cerrito are on the lookout for a suspect who sexually assaulted a woman on the Ohlone Greenway, a popular bike path near the BART station, early Sunday morning.

El Cerrito police said the suspect had interacted with the woman at the El Cerrito Del Norte BART Station Saturday night.

On Monday, some passengers in Fremont said they have seen some improvements when it comes to security and safety.

"I haven't seen anything out of the regular," said a passenger named Corine. "It's pretty safe."

She did add that she'd like to see more of a BART police presence in the morning.

BART police are still searching for the suspects in both crimes from over the weekend.