Police investigate sexual assault on El Cerrito's Ohlone Greenway bike path

Police in El Cerrito are on the lookout for a suspect who sexually assaulted a woman on the Ohlone Greenway, a popular bike path near the BART station.

What we know:

El Cerrito police said the suspect had interacted with the woman at the El Cerrito Del Norte BART Station Saturday night.

The suspect allegedly abducted the woman and assaulted her between Hill and Blake Streets on the pathway, police said.

The assault happened between midnight and 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Commuters were upset to hear the news.

"I think that's very concerning and frightening," said Lisa Gee, a frequent BART rider. "That's really scary, because it's like no one saw or was around, there was no help available."

The suspect got away, and there's no word on the woman's condition.

"That's why I don't like being anywhere alone, because this world is crazy," said BART rider Keilani Thomas.

The suspect was described as a man in his mid to late 20s, skinny and close to 6 feet tall, according to police.

He was wearing a black beanie hat, black hoodie, black sweatpants, and a gold chain.

What they're saying:



Many people who take BART and get off at the El Cerrito Del Norte station walk home on the Ohlone Greenway.

"This is my station," said Gee.

Gee takes BART to this station on weekends, where she transfers to the bus.

"It just makes me be aware of my surroundings all the time, and I'll always try to do a buddy system," said Gee.

"I'm going to start bringing my pepper spray with me everywhere," said Kylie, a BART rider.

As El Cerrito police continue to investigate, BART riders say they'd like to see more being done to bolster safety in the area, like increased police patrols.

"They maybe need to step up the security here a little bit," said Gee. "Especially at night."



What you can do:

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything or may have additional information is asked to contact Det. Michael Olivieri at (510) 820-3061 or email molivieri@ci.el-cerrito.ca.us.

