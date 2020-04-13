'Do not come to San Francisco on 4/20' Mayor Breed says Hippie Hill fest off the table

The 4/20 marijuana holiday attracts thousands of people to Golden Gate Park, but not this year as the country is in the height of its COVID-19 outbreak.

During a daily press briefing, San Francisco Mayor London Breed delivered a stern message to thwart 4/20 revelers considering a visit to Robin Williams Meadow, also known as "Hippie Hill. She warned, "Do not come to San Francisco on 4/20."

The unsanctioned marijuana fest on Hippie Hill happens every year, which the city has allowed despite rules and regulations on smoking in public spaces.

Breed said this year amid the stay-at home-order, there will be stricter enforcement of the city's policies to ensure that no one congregates at the park. The area will be fenced off and roadblocks are being set up to prevent people from reaching the area.

The mayor said San Francisco police officers will be out patrolling the area and if necessary, they will issue citations and make arrests.

