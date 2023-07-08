'Do we stay or do we go': Ruby Princess passengers face decision before ship departs

Passengers on a cruise ship that has been docked in San Francisco after it smacked into Pier 27, have a decision to make before the scheduled departure.

The Ruby Princess cruise ship is set to depart 4 p.m. Sunday, according to authorities, and over 3,000 passengers need to decide whether they want to stay or go.

As of Saturday morning, there were sparks and grinding noises coming from inside the hole where the ship was damaged. The cruise line has said the repairs have been completed but that's not what people are seeing.

"There’s still a hole in the ship," said one of the passengers as they talked with KTVU about whether they should stay or go.

The vacationers have been onboard since Thursday, eating, drinking and making use of ship amenities as it sits at the pier. They are free to get off the ship and explore San Francisco as they please.

Guests have the option to cancel their cruise with a 100% refund, and they will also receive a 50% credit for a future trip. Passengers who want to continue their trip on the Ruby Princess will receive a 75% refund, and a 75% credit for a future voyage.

Initially scheduled for a 10-day voyage to Alaska, the company has modified the trip to just 7 days due to the delayed departure.