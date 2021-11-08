Dodge will pay someone $150,000 to drive a Hellcat muscle car for a year

article

Dodge is putting the pedal to the metal as it drives toward the debut of its first all-electric muscle car .

The brand has announced a new business plan called Never Lift that combines new products and giveaways with a rebooted performance parts business.

The project includes the hiring of a Chief Donut Maker who will be paid $150,000 for a year to drive a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and be an ambassador for the brand at select events scheduled around their day job.

There's also a 25/8 promotion that's named to signal Dodge works harder than 24/7 and will have celebrities from the automotive, sports and entertainment worlds giving away dream cars through individual sweepstakes.

All of it coincides with the launch of the Direct Connection performance and racing parts brand and a network of Power Brokers, which are Dodge dealers that have been certified to sell and service Direct Connection products.

Direct Connection is a reboot of a brand that was first created in 1974 and later became Mopar Performance Parts. The new catalog will run the gamut from factory-warrantied tuning kits that can boost the power of a Hellcat V8 by 100 hp or more to full Dodge Challenger bodies for drag racing builds. The Mopar Performance Parts brand will sunset with the advent of Direct Connection, while Mopar will continue to use the Jeep Performance Parts name.

More info on how to apply to become the Chief Donut Maker is coming in January and Dodge is promising to make at last one product or enthusiast-related announcement every three months for the next two years before its first electric model goes on sale in 2024.

Advertisement



