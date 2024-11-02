Expand / Collapse search

Dodgers fan blows up hand with firework in downtown LA

By KJ Hiramoto
Published  November 2, 2024 4:27pm PDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11
article

A fan reaches out for a baseball cap of Los Angeles Dodgers at the MLB Superstore outside the Gocheok Sky Dome ahead of the Major League Baseball (MLB) Seoul Series in Seoul, South Korea, on Sunday, March 17, 2024. The series will be the first time a

Expand

LOS ANGELES - A night meant to celebrate the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series title takes a traumatic turn for a fan trying to light a firework.

A user, @WhiteWallStuntz, shared a video of another man trying to set off fireworks in downtown Los Angeles. As people in the video warned the man to not point the firework at them, the firework exploded, basically blowing off the fan's hands.

The graphic video showed not only the fan being covered in blood, but at certain points, his face appeared to be in total shock, as witnessed implored the fan to sit down.

A different person also begged someone in the crowd to call 9-1-1 to give the fan medical help.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LAPD issues Dodgers parade safety alert ahead of celebrations

TMZ reports the young man who blew is hand off is expected to survive.

Featured

Dodgers fan hospitalized after falling off roof during World Series celebration
article

Dodgers fan hospitalized after falling off roof during World Series celebration

A man was severely injured after falling off the roof of a building near 8th and Flower streets as the Dodgers World Series celebration concluded.