Dog leaps off 2,000-foot cliff with owner, parachutes to earth

This is the thrilling moment a man parachutes off a cliff with his dog — from a height of more than 2,000 feet.

Brave Border collie Kazuza is no stranger to BASE jumps, having already completed a staggering 40 in his lifetime.

The 6-year-old dog regularly takes part in daredevil stunts with his owner Bruno Valente, 38, and appears to enjoy himself.

Friend and filmmaker Jokke Sommer, 33, recently recorded the pair plunging from a cliff at about 2,300 feet in picturesque Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland.

His footage shows Valente and Kazuza gearing themselves up for the jump before landing safely on a nearby plain — and high-fiving.

Adorably, the dog can then be seen watching a video of the stunt back later that day — and he appears to like what he sees.

"Kazuza has done many jumps, he's the luckiest dog in the world. He's very well trained and has a lot of trust in Bruno,” Sommer said. "The moment when he sees all parachutes, he makes a lot of noise and looks really excited. But he has fears too, of course.”

"You can see when he's looking over the edge he's thinking: 'This one is huge'! You can see that he's reacting to it [the height] — but he's not fighting against it,” he added.

BASE is an acronym that stands for four categories of fixed objects from which one can jump: building, antenna, span and earth (cliff). It is widely considered to be one of the most dangerous extreme sports because of the low altitudes.

"The only time I didn't spend with [Kazuza] at the beginning was when I started to BASE jump,” Valente said. “A bunch of times I couldn't jump as I had nobody to take care of him, so that's when the idea came.”

"I found a harness – super safe – and I tried to see his reaction when I put it on and went to the ledge. He seemed pretty comfortable,” the dog owner claimed. "Since then we jump together; he has done around 40-something jumps with me."

Sommer, from Norway, met Valente while living in Portugal.

This story was originally published by SWNS.