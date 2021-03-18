Dog survives mountain lion attack in Woodside, sheriff says

Sherriff's officials in San Mateo County are warning residents near Woodside to beware of a mountain lion in the area after someone who lives there said the wild cat attacked their dog.

The attack happened near Raymundo Dr. and Marva Oaks Dr. around 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday, sheriff's officials said.

Earlier reports stated the dog, an Australian Shepherd, died, but sheriff's deputies said the canine survived the attack and was treated at a veterinary clinic. The dog is expected to make a full recovery.

Deputies responded and tried to locate the mountain lion but couldn't find it.

Phil Gregory lives nearby and said that wild animal life is expected in Woodside.

"This is a rural area, it's not like a mountain lion is appearing in the middle of downtown San Francisco," he said. "The whole point of living around here is to be rural, around nature, and nature includes mountain lions."

Residents who spot mountain lions are encouraged to report the sightings to county officials at (650) 363-4911. For emergencies, call 911.