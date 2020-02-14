DOJ: SF substitute teacher charged with traveling to Vietnam for sex with young boys

A substitute teacher from San Francisco was arrested on sex tourism charges, officials said.

The U.S. attorney said 64-year-old Paul Bodner repeatedly traveled to Vietnam to engage in illegal sex.

The unsealed indictment says Bodner traveled to the country between July 2015 and August 2016 where he allegedly participated in sex acts with boys as young as 11 or 12 years old at a hotel in Ho Chi Minh City.

Bodner is charged with four federal counts that could bring a sentence of 30 years in prison for each count.

According to the Department of Justice, Bodner was a substitute teacher for the San Francisco Unified School District.