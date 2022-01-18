Expand / Collapse search

Donations pour in for vandalized Holocaust fountain in Santa Rosa

By KTVU staff
Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - People have donated more than  $31,000 to repair the Holocaust Memorial Fountain in Santa Rosa.

That's because for a second time in two years, the fountain has been vandalized. 

The money will go toward repairing or replacing the fountain as well as a video surveillance system.

The fountain and the memorial wall were commissioned by Dennis Judd in 2016, in honor of his mother and father who were both Holocaust survivors.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. 