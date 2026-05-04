Doris Fisher, Gap co-founder, dies in San Francisco at 94

The Brief Doris Fisher, who co-founded The Gap in 1969 with her husband Donald Fisher, has died at age 94 in San Francisco. Gap Inc. says she died peacefully; no cause of death was released. Fisher helped grow the company into a global brand and was also known for major philanthropic work in education, the arts and Bay Area causes.



Doris Fisher, the woman who helped turn a single San Francisco blue jeans store into a global retail giant, has died. She was 94.

Fisher co-founded The Gap with her late husband, Donald Fisher.

Company announcement

What they're saying:

Gap Inc. announced Monday that Fisher died peacefully in San Francisco. The company did not disclose a cause of death.

"She leaves behind a legacy that transformed the way the world shops and gave new meaning to the fusion of business success with philanthropic purpose," the company said in a statement.

Building a retail empire

What we know:

The Fishers founded The Gap in 1969. The company later expanded to include major brands such as Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta.

Doris Fisher was a prominent business leader and philanthropist, supporting education initiatives, Bay Area causes and modern art.

She is survived by three sons and 10 grandchildren.