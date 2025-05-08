Double shooting kills 1 by Oakland Lounge 3411

article

The Brief One person was killed and another injured in a shooting by Oakland's Lounge 3411. Police did not state a motive or describe suspects. This is the 29th homicide in Oakland in 2025.



One person was killed and another taken to the hospital after a double shooting early Thursday morning by Lounge 3411 in Oakland, according to police and video of the scene.

Police said the shooting was reported just before 12:45 a.m. in the 3400 block of MacArthur Boulevard.

Video shows officers and an Alameda County Coroner's van outside Lounge 3411, at 3411 MacArthur Blvd., next door to King Kong BBQ Restaurant.

One person suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead, police said.

The second person went to Highland Hospital on their own, where video shows a group of police officers standing outside.

Police did not release any more information, including a motive or suspect information.

It also wasn't clear if the shooting occurred inside or outside the lounge.

The East Bay Times noted this is the 29th homicide investigated by Oakland police this year. Last year at this time, police investigated the same number of homicides.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950. If anyone has any videos or photos they are asked to send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.

The Source Oakland police, visual evidence.





Oakland police wait outside Highland Hospital after a double shooting outside a lounge on May 8, 2025.