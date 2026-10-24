Downtown SF Muni service ends after car drives into tunnel

article

The Brief Muni said just after 3:45 p.m. that service on the Market Street subway was delayed in both directions after the car entered the tunnel near The Embarcadero. The rail service said about 5:40 p.m. that the line would be closed overnight to allow crews to inspect and repair the tunnel. It was not immediately known if the car intentionally drove into the tunnel, or if the driver stayed at the scene.



Muni rail service in downtown San Francisco was halted on Saturday night after a car drove into a train tunnel.

What we know:

Muni said just after 3:45 p.m. that service on the Market Street subway was delayed in both directions after the car entered the tunnel near The Embarcadero.

The rail service said about 5:40 p.m. that the line would be closed overnight to allow crews to inspect and repair the tunnel.

Muni said BART is providing service between Embarcadero and Balboa Park in both directions, while bus shuttles were also available.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately known if the car intentionally drove into the tunnel, or if the driver stayed at the scene.

Authorities were working to remove the car from the tunnel as of 7:45 p.m.

No injuries were reported.