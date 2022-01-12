Bulging bags atop car lead to stolen recyclables, weapon and drugs: police

A car traveling with two oversized bags strapped precariously to the roof led Livermore police to allegedly find stolen bottles and cans, brass knuckles and methamphetamine.

Livermore police said they stopped a Chevy Impala last month because the giant bags on the roof were unsafe for driving.

Upon closer inspection, police learned that the bags contained bottles and cans taken from a nearby recycling center. A third bag was found in the rear seat of the car. Police estimated the materials were worth $200, which were returned to the recycling center.

In addition, the driver Denzel Green, 31, and passenger Jared Moynahan, 28, were each allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Moynahan also had brass knuckles and a stolen handicap placard, police said.

The arrests were made on December 21, but police announced the bust on Wednesday.