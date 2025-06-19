Ninth Circuit sides with Trump: National Guard can stay in Los Angeles

article

A three-judge panel in San Francisco on Thursday unanimously sided with President Donald Trump, allowing the California National Guard to stay in Los Angeles, over Gov. Gavin Newsom's objections that the president trampled on his sovereignty as governor of the state.

The decision by Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals judges, Mark Bennett, Eric Miller and Jennifer Sung, overturns a lower court ruling that favored Newsom's argument.

The ruling indefinitely blocks a previous order by U.S. District Court Judge Charles Breyer to put Gavin Newsom back in control of the National Guard.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a statement in the wake of the ruling decrying the court's decision and vowed to continue the legal battle.

"While it is disappointing that our temporary restraining order has been stayed pending the federal government’s appeal, this case is far from over," Bonta said. "The Trump Administration far overreached its authority with its unprecedented and unlawful federalization of the California National Guard and deployment of military troops into our communities. As senior military leaders serving in administrations from JFK to Obama have affirmed, the use of the military on U.S. soil should be ‘rare, serious, and legally clear.’ That is not the case in Los Angeles where our state and local law enforcement officers responded effectively to isolated episodes of violence at otherwise peaceful protests and the President deliberately sought to create the very chaos and crises he claimed to be addressing. While the court did not provide immediate relief for Angelenos today, we remain confident in our arguments and will continue the fight."

It is expected that this case will eventually be appealed to the Supreme Court.

The backstory:

The male justices on the appellate court are Trump appointees. Sung was appointed by Democratic President Joe Biden.

Breyer, who sided with Newsom and argued that Trump violated the use of Title 10, which is when the president can call in the Guard during a "rebellion," was appointed by Democratic President Bill Clinton.

The legal drama stems from June 7, when Trump deployed the state National Guard without Newsom's permission to Los Angeles to protect federal property following a protest at a downtown detention center after federal immigration agents arrested dozens of immigrants without legal status across the city.

In court, Trump's attorney, Brett Shumate, on Tuesday argued before the appellate court justices that the mob violence in LA was so great, that the Guard had to be called in to help the federal agents.

Newsom countered that the presence of the Guard was actually causing the tensions and protests, and that the troops were not necessary and should instead be helping rake the forests to prevent wildfires. His attorney, Samuel Harbourt, countered that while some of the more rowdy protesters' actions were serious, local police have been making at least 1,000 arrests and using state authorities to "disperse crowds as necessary."

The National Guard hasn’t been activated without a governor’s permission since 1965, when President Lyndon B. Johnson sent troops to protect a civil rights march in Alabama.

Many expect the ruling in this case will have sweeping implications for Trump’s power to send soldiers into other American cities.