Drag queens on ice celebrate 10 years in San Francisco

The holiday ice rink in San Francisco's Union Square is celebrating a decade of Drag Queens on Ice.

This year’s event will feature new acts, audience surprises, and the city's fiercest drag queens, according to the Safeway Holiday Ice Rink organizers.

Donna Sachet will be mistress of ceremonies of the event, which starts Thursday at 8 p.m.

The show is free to watch. There will be approximately half an hour of on-ice performances. During this time, guests will be asked to watch from the sidelines and will not be allowed to skate.

Ice skating tickets cost $18 for regular admission and $13 for children eight years old and under.

Drag Queens on Ice celebrates 10 years on ice on Dec. 5, 2019

FILE ART - Fans takes pictures of drag queens on ice in Union Square.

