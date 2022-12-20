Dramatic photos from Humboldt County's 6.4-quake in Northern California

article

A highway buckled and a bridge was damage. Shampoo bottles toppled, and so did a coffee maker. Glass was strewn and storefronts were damaged.

This was just some of the fallout from a magnitude 6.4 earthquake Tuesday morning near Ferndale, a small community about 210 miles northwest of San Francisco in Humboldt County.

While the sheriff acknowledged this "wasn't the big one," there was some structural damage throughout the region, along with at least two injuries.

Here are some dramatic photos of the quake.

An earthquake damages storefronts in Fortuna, Humboldt County. Dec. 20, 2022 Photo: Melissa Sanderson of Fortuna

A crack in the highway in Humboldt County. Photo: Supervisor Rex Bohn Dec. 20, 2022

Humbolt County Supervisor Rex Bohn showed the crack in state Route Route 211. Dec. 20, 2022

The underside of an overpass crumbled in a major quake. Photo: Humboldt County Supervisor Rex Bohn

A chimney crumbled at its based in Fortuna, Humboldt County after an earthquake. Photo: Melissa Sanderson

Ambulances were out in Humboldt County following a 6.4 magnitude earthquake. Photo: Austin Castro Northcoast News

Fernbridge buckled after the earthquake. Photo: Austin Castro Northcoast News

Damage to Fernbridge following 6.4 earthquake on Dec. 20, 2022. Photo: Austin Castro Northcoast News

Buckled State Route 211 in Humboldt County.

Collapsed porch on a house in Rio Dell on Wildwood Ave and Dixie St. Photo: Redheaded Blackbelt's photographer Lauren Johnson.