Dramatic video helps San Leandro police catch hit-and-run suspect
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - Dramatic security video helped San Leandro police catch a hit-and-run suspect.
The video shows a woman walking out of a store on Hesperian Boulevard, near the Bay Fair BART station earlier this month.
She was walking across the street, when the driver of a car pulling out of the store making a right-hand turn hit her.
Fortunately, she was not seriously hurt.
Police talked to the woman and reviewed the video.
A store clerk called police when the suspect returned the next day.
Police said he is a San Francisco man in his 20s, who they booked on felony hit-and- run charge.