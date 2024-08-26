Dramatic video helps San Leandro police catch hit-and-run suspect

Dramatic security video helped San Leandro police catch a hit-and-run suspect.

The video shows a woman walking out of a store on Hesperian Boulevard, near the Bay Fair BART station earlier this month.

She was walking across the street, when the driver of a car pulling out of the store making a right-hand turn hit her.

Fortunately, she was not seriously hurt.

Police talked to the woman and reviewed the video.

A store clerk called police when the suspect returned the next day.

Police said he is a San Francisco man in his 20s, who they booked on felony hit-and- run charge.

