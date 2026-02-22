Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after truck crashes into Santa Rosa home
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Santa Rosa police arrested a person on suspicion of driving under the influence after their truck struck another vehicle and then a house, police said Sunday.
What we know:
At about 6 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a collision in the 800 block of Burbank Avenue.
Police arrived and discovered a truck that had collided with a house.
The truck's driver, Diocelina Palacio-Soriano, 37, is alleged to have first collided with a vehicle containing a juvenile and then crashed into the front of a home, causing significant damage.
The aftermath:
An officer conducted a DUI investigation and Palacio-Soriana was allegedly found to be intoxicated, at over three times the legal limit, according to police.
Palacio-Soriana was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of DUI causing injury and child endangerment.
The Source: Santa Rosa Police Department