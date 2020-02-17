Driver cited with DUI brings down power police in Fremont

article

A driver cited on suspicion of drinking and driving under the influence brought down a power pole in Fremont early Monday morning, police said.

Fremont police said the car crashed into the downed pole about 3:30 a.m., resulting in the lights at the intersection of Fremont Boulevard and Mowry Avenue to be out.

Police said drivers should avoid the intersection in all directions. They estimate the lights will be repaired by noon.

