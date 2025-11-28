3 shot at Westfield Valley Fair mall in San Jose; investigation underway

The Brief A shooting was reported at Westfield Valley Fair mall about 5:40 p.m. Three victims – including a 16-year-old girl – were found injured at the scene. Police are investigating, but said the shooting "appears to be an isolated incident." A suspect fled the scene before police arrived, and authorities are on the lookout.



Three people were shot at the Westfield Valley Fair mall in San Jose on Friday afternoon, and authorities are investigating.

The San Jose Police Department announced on X just after 6 p.m. that officers were at the mall investigating reports of the shooting, which was reported about 5:40 p.m.

Video taken from those inside the mall showed people screaming and running for safety, as well as dozens of others taking shelter in a hallway.

One man told KTVU that he was having dinner with his partner at the mall when a stampede of people came running by, followed by what sounded like gunshots. He said he, his partner and several others ran from the mall and ultimately hid in the backyard of a residence.

Police initially reported that they found two victims at the scene, but later said just after 8:35 p.m. that three victims – a man, a woman and a 16-year-old girl – had been found with gunshot wounds and were taken to a hospital for treatment of what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The police department later said that the shooting "appears to be an isolated incident" and not an active shooting. The department said a male suspect fled the scene of the shooting before police arrived.

The SJPD also said that the woman and the girl who were injured were believed to have been uninvolved bystanders.

"This is not the news I wanted to share with you this holiday weekend," San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said on X in the wake of the shooting. "My prayers are with these victims and I know our officers are doing everything they can to find the person responsible and hold them accountable."

The SJPD said officers were evacuating the mall in order to confirm that there was no ongoing threat, and advised the public to avoid the area as officers investigated the scene and worked "to ensure everyone’s safety."

