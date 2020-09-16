Driver crashes into tree, knocks down Oakland police officers and flees

Oakland police say a man who was originally slumped over the wheel of his car on Wednesday, woke up, crashed into a tree and knocked over two officers, dragging one about 15 feet.

Police spokeswoman Johnna Watson said the driver has since taken off on the freeway after the 7 a.m. incident at 12th and Castro streets, and the officer who was dragged was taken to a hospital.

Watson said that police first spotted the solo driver unresponsive in his car. When they went to check on him, he started to move about and he quickly put the car in reverse, knocking both officers down, Watson said.

Luckily, Watson said there were people nearby who saw what happened and gave a good description of the car.

"We are very appreciative that this situation didn't turn out any additional injuries," Watson said.

She said she would not give details on what the driver or his car looked like, but she did say she hoped he would turn himself in.