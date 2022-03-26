Driver rescued from vehicle in San Leandro waters

Alameda County firefighters rescued a driver from a sinking Honda vehicle in San Leandro Marina Friday night.

Firefighters were seen attaching a haul line to stabilize the vehicle and assisting the driver to the shore, according to videos released by the Alameda County Fire Department.

No other occupants were found in the car, officials said. There were also no injuries reported.

Authorities have not released how the vehicle went down the rocky embankment and into the water.